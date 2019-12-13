Lukashenko presents prizes "For Spiritual Revival" and special prizes to workers of culture and art

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has presented the year's main awards "For Spiritual Revival" and special prizes to workers of culture and arts and to those who have conquered the Belarusian Sports Olympus. The ceremony was held in the Palace of the Republic with participation of the President.

A full house and guests on the stage. The awardees are persons of great distinction. Some of them are setting up spiritual and educational centers at parishes, some research Belarusian culture and help people as the Red Cross members. There are groups from small towns and groups with names from big cities. Different people united by one goal - to preserve and multiply national tangible and intangible values. The President said that our security as a nation depends as much on these people, or rather how they preserve our identity and culture.

"Today we understand that national cultures and traditions cannot be fitted into one standard, that the world is beautiful in its diversity. And not only do we understand, but we are confirmed by the history of our state, where for more than a hundred years people of different faiths and ethnic origins have lived in harmony, making us all spiritually richer. And where there is harmony and respect, there is peace," stressed the head of state.

An example of Belarus in this sense is a real challenge to the project of global unification to ultramodern values and so-called trends, imposed throughout the world, says Alexander Lukashenko. "We understand that this cultural expansion - as they call it, "soft" - is followed by very hard consequences for the independent states: loss of statehood and sovereignty. Loss of self as a people.

"We should remember that our children's future depends on how we preserve the purity of our native language and what holidays and symbols we let into our homes," said the head of state.