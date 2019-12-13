Lukashenko meets with Nazarbayev and receives album with joint photos as gift

During his working visit to Kazakhstan, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko took time to pay a visit to his old friend and counterpart, the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Alexander Lukashenko visited Nursultan Nazarbayev the day before late in the evening. They greeted each other cordially. They communicated in a homely atmosphere, discussed vital issues and recollected important events that they had participated in together in the past. Nursultan Nazarbayev presented Alexander Lukashenko with an album of joint photographs.



