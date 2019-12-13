Lukashenko: The whole history of the fire service of Belarus is the history of heroes and feats

The whole history of the fire service of Belarus is the history of heroes and feats. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko in his video congratulation to the 170th anniversary of the fire department of Belarus, BelTA informs.

"Today we congratulate our fire department of Belarus on the 170th anniversary. A service that is chosen by courageous, brave and very brave people. People like you. There is no nobler mission than saving lives. There is no more dangerous job than fighting natural or man-made disasters," Alexander Lukashenko said

The head of state noted that the entire history of the fire service is the history of heroes and feats. "We are proud of everyone who honorably performed their duty, helping people in trouble. We are proud of everyone who continues the traditions of faithful service to their nation and Fatherland in our days. In turn, the state is doing its best to provide the officers of the department with the most up-to-date protection and equipment when they go on duty, to ensure that the working conditions allow you to carry out your mission as quickly, efficiently and safely as possible," the President emphasized.