President of Belarus confirms readiness to stop transit of energy carriers if Poland closes border

Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his readiness to stop the transit of energy carriers, if Poland closes the border. The head of state said so in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the international news agency Russia Today. The refugee crisis, reaction to NATO maneuvers, integration, and nuclear weapons. The President of Belarus answered a range of tough questions and the conversation with a Russian journalist turned to be intense and relevant. Obviously, the acute problem on the border with Poland is one of the key topics. Poles not only act inhumanely against people who have been shooting in the cold, but also threaten our country. Our response will not be long in coming.



When I'm being "strangled" by the Poles or any others, will I be looking at some contracts? What are you talking about? Poles have decided to close the border with Belarus. We do not travel to the European Union very often. Our interests today are most of all in Russia, China and the East. And if I close it, then what will happen to the flow, which mainly goes to Russia and China via us? The President noted that European goods will not be able to get to Russia and beyond through Ukraine. There is no transit communication via the Baltic States either.



Only Belarus. So before you make statements, you have to use your sparrow brainsand think what you're talking about. You will close it to the damage of yourself. And if you close the border, think about how you will buy energy from Russia.

Ukrainian theme in Alexander Lukashenko's interview with Dmitry Kiselev



The interview also touched upon Ukraine. In particular, the Belarusian leader said in the interview to a journalist on whose side we will stand in case of aggressive steps of Ukraine towards Russia.



I will never be on the side of the nationalist frenzy going on in Ukraine today. I will do anything to draw Ukraine on our side. It is our Ukraine. The people, who are living there, are our people. These are not emotions. These are my firm convictions. Therefore, if Russia faces aggression from Ukraine, we will be in the closest legal, economic and political bond with Russia. Legal, that's the main thing.