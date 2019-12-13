PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko comments on possible blocking of YouTube and foreign social networks in Belarus

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on the possibility of blocking YouTube and foreign social networks in the country at a meeting on current issues of the media on March 25.

"Of course, it is theoretically possible to block the leading platforms, as it was done in Russia, or to put a "golden shield" like in China. But let us weigh the pros and cons. We need to make balanced decisions," said Alexander Lukashenko.

