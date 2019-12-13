Lukashenko: About 200 thousand people come to Belarus from Ukraine during entire period of conflict

Belarus 1 broadcasts exclusively some more new fragments of the interview of the President of Belarus to the Japanese TV channel TBS. The conversation lasted for an hour and a half in the Palace of Independence. Many topics were touched upon, first of all the Ukrainian events and our attitude to them. Alexander Lukashenko stressed once again that our troops are not there and we are doing everything possible for the conflict to end as soon as possible. Our country continues to provide all possible assistance to refugees from Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, about 200 thousand people have arrived from there to Belarus.



The TV version of the interview of the President to TBS TV channel will be aired on March 19 at 19:00 on Belarus 1.

