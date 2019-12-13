3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko: The West has pushed Belarus and Russia towards more intensive development
Western countries, pursuing the sanctions policy, pushed Belarus and Russia to a more intensive development. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with Governor of Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia Gleb Nikitin.
The head of the state paid attention to the great potential in cooperation with Russia, including Nizhny Novgorod Region. According to him, the sanctions pressure from the West also contributes to increasing the cooperation. "These sanctions have pushed us to mind our own business, not to look around. And I'm thinking more and more that the West has pushed us, Russia and Belarus, to the intense development, without realizing it. If someone is ready to join us in this respect, they will get a serious effect."
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All