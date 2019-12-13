Lukashenko: The West has pushed Belarus and Russia towards more intensive development

Western countries, pursuing the sanctions policy, pushed Belarus and Russia to a more intensive development. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the meeting with Governor of Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia Gleb Nikitin.



The head of the state paid attention to the great potential in cooperation with Russia, including Nizhny Novgorod Region. According to him, the sanctions pressure from the West also contributes to increasing the cooperation. "These sanctions have pushed us to mind our own business, not to look around. And I'm thinking more and more that the West has pushed us, Russia and Belarus, to the intense development, without realizing it. If someone is ready to join us in this respect, they will get a serious effect."



