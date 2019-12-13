3.42 RUB
Lukashenko to foreign ambassadors: Belarus is on the eve of very important and responsible events
Belarus is on the eve of very important and responsible events. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on February 15 at the ceremony of presenting credentials to foreign ambassadors at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.
"A new stage in your professional life begins today, and I am very happy that you have decided to associate it with our country. For our part, we will do everything to make this period leave the best memories and benefit us," emphasized the head of state.
"If you are interested in the experience of state governance, we are ready to share it," Alexander Lukashenko said.
The President drew attention to the fact that Belarus is on the eve of very important and responsible events - the election of deputies of all levels and the formation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.
The President also noted: "The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from fascism will be a truly significant event for Belarusians this year. You will be able to see with your own eyes how Belarusians keep the memory of the Great Patriotic War, its heroes and innocent victims"
