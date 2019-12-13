Lukashenko to foreign ambassadors: Belarus is on the eve of very important and responsible events

Belarus is on the eve of very important and responsible events. This was emphasized by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on February 15 at the ceremony of presenting credentials to foreign ambassadors at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.

"A new stage in your professional life begins today, and I am very happy that you have decided to associate it with our country. For our part, we will do everything to make this period leave the best memories and benefit us," emphasized the head of state.

"If you are interested in the experience of state governance, we are ready to share it," Alexander Lukashenko said.

The President drew attention to the fact that Belarus is on the eve of very important and responsible events - the election of deputies of all levels and the formation of the All-Belarusian People's Assembly.