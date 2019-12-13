3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko to hear extended report on development of sports under sanctions
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hear an extended report "On certain issues of the development of sports under sanctions," at the Palace of Independence today.
The Minister of Sport, the President of the National Olympic Committee, the Vice Prime Minister and the Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office will be among the participants.
They will also discuss the draft decree "On measures to stimulate the achievement of high sports results"
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All