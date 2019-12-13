PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko to hear extended report on development of sports under sanctions

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will hear an extended report "On certain issues of the development of sports under sanctions," at the Palace of Independence today.

The Minister of Sport, the President of the National Olympic Committee, the Vice Prime Minister and the Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office will be among the participants.

They will also discuss the draft decree "On measures to stimulate the achievement of high sports results"

