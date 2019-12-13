3.42 RUB
Lukashenko says plans to take cooperation between Belarus and Pakistan to higher level
Belarus and Pakistan intend to take cooperation to an even higher level. A statement to this effect was made by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at his meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Parliament of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, BelTA reports.
The head of state warmly welcomed the foreign guest, noting that he was very pleased with his arrival in the hero-city of Minsk in the year of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan.
“Today we want, as we have agreed with your Prime Minister recently, to resume, having revisited, our relations, to bring them to an even higher level than it was before,” Alexander Lukashenko stressed.
