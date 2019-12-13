Lukashenko declares about solidarity of Belarus and Kazakhstan in development of integration processes

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev on the national holiday - Republic Day, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

Belarus highly appreciates the steps taken by Kazakhstan to strengthen its sovereignty and territorial integrity, large-scale transformations in the economy, social sphere, efforts to build constructive relations both within the multinational state and in foreign policy, the President emphasized.

"The origins of friendship of our peoples lie in the shared history, intertwined human destinies and common trials suffered by Belarusians and Kazakhstanis in the twentieth century," the message of greetings reads. The two countries have solidarity approaches to the development of integration processes, deepening of international partnership and cooperation, which are reflected in the platforms of the world's leading forums," the message of greetings reads.

The head of state expressed confidence that the atmosphere of trust and understanding established between Minsk and Astana will continue to promote the creation of new opportunities for unlocking the potential of mutually beneficial cooperation.