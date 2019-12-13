Lukashenko announces destruction of air targets from Ukraine over territory of Belarus and Russia

On August 10, the President of Belarus continued his working trip to the Mogilev region. For the second day he is in the Shklov District. The focus is again on strategic issues that should significantly strengthen the country’s food security. We are talking about the effective development of agricultural production.

And today, more than ever, it has become clearly clear: in order for us to develop and work peacefully on our land, issues of national security are once again coming to the fore. Belarus is ready to defend itself every second, as our military demonstrated the day before.

Therefore, today, before proceeding to the stated topic of conversation, the President commented on the most serious incident related to the violation of the airspace of Belarus and the immediate command to destroy these targets.

“Yesterday at 18:10 the forces of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus were transferred to increased combat readiness. We it call Alert No. 1. The fact is that (we suspect that this is not the first time) the Armed Forces Ukraine violated all sorts of rules of conduct and violated the airspace of the Republic of Belarus. In the eastern direction, very close to us, in the Kostyukovichi region, said the President ."

"At 19:04, at an altitude of one and a half kilometers and a range of 6.5 kilometers, the air defense forces destroyed several targets over the territory of Belarus. At night and this morning, a search is underway for what was destroyed. We suspect that these are the attack drones from Ukraine. We destroyed the targets over the territory of Belarus. The rest were transferred (we have a common air defense with Russia) to the Russian Federation. And according to the information of the Russian General Staff and the commander of this direction of Russian air defense, these targets were hit near Yaroslavl. They were flying at Smolensk. But then they changed the flight path - those that remained over Russia and headed to the Yaroslavl area, but were intercepted by Russian air defense systems and destroyed,” the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko said that the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus were given instructions to take appropriate measures in order to reliably ensure the security of the state. “I don’t understand why Ukraine needs this. We need to figure it out. But we, as I said, clearly defined it with them and brought this information to them that any provocations will not go unanswered,” he said.

The President pointed to the high level of interaction with Russian air defense forces. Absolutely all targets were destroyed both over the territory of Belarus and over the territory of Russia.

“The unpleasant thing is that the Ukrainians, as I have warned you many times, are thereby showing that they are not ready for any peace and continue to escalate this tension. Two days ago, an attack in the Kursk direction, where they advanced several tens of kilometers - 30 -35 already today. They are digging in. Well, this is a provocation with the aim of striking the Russian Federation,” the Belarusian leader stated. “I would not like to deal with these issues in this way today. But I think this provocation will not go away for a long time. It will be discussed in the media, but to avoid any kind of insinuation again, I informed about what happened.”