Lukashenko's talks with US Special Envoy Cole continue on December 13
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Negotiations between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US Special Envoy John Cole, which began on Friday, December 12, continued on Saturday, December 13, BelTA reports.
The day before, Alexander Lukashenko met with representatives of US President Donald Trump's team, led by US Special Envoy for Belarus John Cole. "We have many questions. The world is changing very quickly, new problems are emerging that we must discuss. And perhaps even resolve some of them," the President said, introducing the conversation.