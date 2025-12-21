Lukashenko's Working Visit to Russia Continues with Informal Meeting of CIS leaders at Hermitage

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3ba0002-0362-44c6-9317-618fda607636/conversions/9e8536fe-46e1-4b9f-a0e1-34339c07ac0a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3ba0002-0362-44c6-9317-618fda607636/conversions/9e8536fe-46e1-4b9f-a0e1-34339c07ac0a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3ba0002-0362-44c6-9317-618fda607636/conversions/9e8536fe-46e1-4b9f-a0e1-34339c07ac0a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3ba0002-0362-44c6-9317-618fda607636/conversions/9e8536fe-46e1-4b9f-a0e1-34339c07ac0a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On December 22, the traditional informal meeting of the CIS heads of state is taking place in St. Petersburg. The agenda focuses on prospects for integration cooperation. The President of Belarus is also participating in the summit.

The Commonwealth leaders' discussion is taking place in the historic setting of the Hermitage. One of the world's largest museums, it houses over 3 million cultural artifacts from various countries and peoples. It features paintings and graphic works, sculptures, coins and medals, and archaeological materials. The Hermitage collection is displayed in over 500 halls, covering a total area of approximately 100,000 square meters.

The Hermitage's main museum complex comprises five interconnected buildings: the Winter Palace, the Small Hermitage, the Old (Large) Hermitage, the New Hermitage, and the Hermitage Theatre.