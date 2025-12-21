3.66 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.44 BYN
Lukashenko's Working Visit to Russia Continues with Informal Meeting of CIS leaders at Hermitage
On December 22, the traditional informal meeting of the CIS heads of state is taking place in St. Petersburg. The agenda focuses on prospects for integration cooperation. The President of Belarus is also participating in the summit.
The Commonwealth leaders' discussion is taking place in the historic setting of the Hermitage. One of the world's largest museums, it houses over 3 million cultural artifacts from various countries and peoples. It features paintings and graphic works, sculptures, coins and medals, and archaeological materials. The Hermitage collection is displayed in over 500 halls, covering a total area of approximately 100,000 square meters.
The Hermitage's main museum complex comprises five interconnected buildings: the Winter Palace, the Small Hermitage, the Old (Large) Hermitage, the New Hermitage, and the Hermitage Theatre.
On December 21, the EAEU summit was held in St. Petersburg, where leaders discussed the most pressing issues and summarized Belarus's presidency of the union in 2025. The "Eurasian Economic Path" was also signed—a roadmap outlining the EAEU's goals through 2030 and a long-term strategy through 2045.