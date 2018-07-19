Marianna Shchetkina: Belarus – leading CIS state in achieving Sustainable Development Goals

Belarus is the leader in organizing work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in Europe and the CIS, says Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus and National Coordinator for Sustainable Development Marianna Shchetkina. According to Marianna Shchetkina, the country has already done a lot. The next stage is the creation of a single national portal. Such resources should work in all countries of the global project.

A barrier-free environment for business is one of the economic goals of the UN. Belarus is making considerable progress in this direction. In late 2017, the President signed a package of documents on business liberalization. The Ministry of Economy has developed a plan for the industrialization of the country’s regions, and investors received additional guarantees and privileges.

"The most important task of the state is to provide jobs. First of all, we need to develop the sphere of services. In my opinion, we don’t have enough small and medium-sized businesses. Small business is the solid basis we need to have for the service sector."