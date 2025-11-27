On November 27th, a day of intense negotiations unfolded in Bishkek, marked by a multitude of significant topics: the pressing challenges and threats that demand a response from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Donald Trump’s peace plan, and prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. President Alexander Lukashenko participated in the summit of the leaders of the CSTO.

Today, international relations are experiencing tectonic shifts; confrontation is intensifying, and the risks are mounting—not only for the members of this military-political bloc. Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, Lukashenko expressed support for Russia’s efforts in responding to U.S. proposals for peace. The war, he asserted, must end.

On November 27th, the leaders of CSTO member states gathered within the new building of Kyrgyzstan’s Presidential Administration, known as "Yntymak Ordo," often called the new "White House" of Bishkek. Whether there is a deeper political subtext to this remains to be seen. The summit took place on the eve of a major political campaign in Kyrgyzstan — parliamentary elections scheduled for this weekend.

While such forums are vital for public relations and image-building, the Belarusian side has consistently called for substantive, focused discussions on security issues. At least, that has always been President Lukashenko’s approach.

Leaders of the CSTO

The customary “family photo,” when all leaders gather together, was notably missing Armenia’s Prime Minister. Yerevan remains absent, having distanced itself from the organization, although it continues to support its resolutions.

Throughout the organization’s long history, CSTO has experienced various phases. Currently, it is evident that the geopolitical climate is not improving. Confrontation is escalating, yet the coordinated actions of member states can still produce a collective impact.

Lukashenko at the CSTO Summit in Bishkek

Lukashenko: “Military Risks and Threats Are Increasing Along the CSTO Borders”

Discussions on the challenges of building collective security had already begun in informal settings even before the official meetings. The tone of the negotiations remained serious. During the official session, Lukashenko emphasized the urgency of the global situation.

“We are witnessing tectonic shifts in international relations,” declared the Belarusian leader.

He pointed out that multilateral arms control mechanisms have either been entirely dismantled or have lost their effectiveness, owing to confrontation and mutual distrust.

“On the periphery of the CSTO borders, military risks and threats are intensifying—particularly on the western flank, where one might expect stability and adequacy. The situation now resembles a besieged fortress—just as Belarus finds itself,” Lukashenko noted.

The Militarization of Europe

Belarus feels all of this most acutely at its western borders. Europe’s militarization is gaining momentum. The European NATO allies are spending staggering sums on defense—collectively exceeding half a trillion dollars in 2025.

Lukashenko highlighted that Germany’s military ambitions are growing, with plans to substantially increase military expenditures. Poland, in particular, will allocate nearly $55 billion for defense in 2026 (around 5% of its GDP), making it the NATO leader in this regard. Its armed forces now number over 200,000 personnel, and their growth pace rivals that of the Baltic states.

“All of the aforementioned, combined with aggressive rhetoric, clearly indicates that Western policymakers are deliberately preparing for war. It is not Belarus, Vladimir Vladimirovich (President Vladimir Putin), who is gearing up for conflict; it is they,” Lukashenko declared.

The Response of the CSTO

Lukashenko called for the CSTO to respond to Europe’s militarization. European nations are channeling their economies into military expansion—boosting investments in military-industrial complex and increasing arms production. The Belarusian president emphasized that the organization must react accordingly.

“Europe is essentially shifting its economy onto a military footing—escalating arms production and investing heavily in rearmament. The CSTO must respond, and we are doing so,” he affirmed.

He also expressed support for Russia’s initiatives, including efforts to respond to the U.S. peace proposals for Ukraine, expressing hope that these efforts will succeed. Lukashenko emphasized that certain forces in Europe, despite their aggressive posture, should abandon confrontation. Yet, he remains skeptical: “How can they abandon it, when they are spending such enormous sums on armaments? The process is already underway. But I believe both the U.S. and Russia can halt it through negotiations with Ukraine,” he said.

Belarus Advocates for Dialogue

Repeatedly, Minsk has underscored its position: there are no alternatives to dialogue. The format and location are secondary if negotiations lead to peace. Despite the ongoing disinformation campaigns and leaks surrounding the peace plan, Lukashenko’s goal remains to reduce the flames of military and political discord.

“We stand for dialogue — openly, honestly, without ultimatums or preconditions,” he reaffirmed.

He recalled that during Belarus’s chairmanship of the CSTO in 2023, Minsk initiated the Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, aiming to build bridges and foster compromise solutions for the region’s disputes. “The OSCE is not functioning; it has long been time for leaders to meet and discuss these issues, but some are unwilling,” he lamented.

Despite criticism, the CSTO remains a vital force in the face of transnational threats—extremism, drug trafficking, and cyberattacks. The organization must continuously adapt to new challenges, such as artificial intelligence, autonomous lethal systems, cyberterrorism, and the security of critical infrastructure—including nuclear power plants and hydroelectric stations. The issue of border closures for goods and people also demands immediate attention from member states.

As Belarus’s chairmanship concludes in 2026, leadership will pass to Moscow. Russia proposes launching a program to equip CSTO forces with modern Russian weaponry and organizing an international expert forum similar to the Minsk Security Conference. The leaders signed numerous documents, including a declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council and a joint statement on combating drug trafficking.

Belarusian Defense Minister: “The CSTO Is Strong”

Viktor Khrenin, Belarus’s Defense Minister, affirmed:

“The CSTO is strong. The deployment of collective peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan in 2022 demonstrated our capacity for rapid response to grave challenges—challenges aimed at destabilizing the country from within.”

Alexander Мolfovich, Secretary of Belarus’s Security Council, underscored:

“All matters related to artificial intelligence must be elevated to a new level. We need to discuss and decide on them. Belarus will do so as well. A closed session or perhaps a dedicated Security Council meeting on AI development is in the cards.”

He also hinted at the possible formation of cyber forces within the Belarusian armed forces, a move supported by President Lukashenko. “We are preparing for this in the first quarter of 2026,” Volfovich confirmed.

Lukashenko Engages with the Media

Lukashenko responded to journalists’ questions, including a direct inquiry from Russian colleagues about his view of Trump’s peace plan. He explained that he and Putin have discussed it extensively, considering it an unofficial yet workable basis for negotiations. “When it is officially transmitted through channels, then we can speak more precisely,” he said.

He criticized the plan’s hurried drafting, calling it “done in haste,” and emphasized that all details must be meticulously spelled out: “All questions, especially territorial ones, must be documented down to the meter, the kilometer. Who’s where, who should be there, who should not.”

He praised Trump’s team for their diligent work with Ukraine, Russia, and Europe, dismissing claims that only Russian interests were considered. “Trump and his team have done serious, substantive work with everyone involved,” he affirmed.

Belarus Supports Realpolitik Negotiations

Lukashenko reiterated that Belarus advocates for negotiations without preconditions, regardless of external labels or accusations. He expressed skepticism about mediators, emphasizing that Minsk is not eager to become one, especially given the tensions with Zelensky.

He suggested that the best course is to revisit the 2015 Minsk agreements and urged Kyiv to cease hostilities to prevent further tragedy: “If you want Ukraine to remain within its current borders, based on the realities on the frontlines, then negotiations are necessary. Don’t torpedo the process.”

He warned that if disagreements persist, the country could be lost altogether.

Relations with Kyrgyzstan

Lukashenko highlighted the excellent relations between Belarus and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, responding to questions from Kyrgyz journalists. He recounted how they preserved the ties from Soviet times—such as supplying seeds of beets that Belarus couldn’t produce locally—and noted the considerable progress Kyrgyzstan has made lately.

“Last year and this, you’ve become much wealthier. You’re building a lot—well done! Due to sanctions we faced with Russia, Kyrgyzstan has seized the opportunity, and rightly so,” he said.

He also shared insights about Kyrgyz ex-president Kurmanbek Bakiyev, whom Belarus hosts: “Bakiyev is doing well. We won’t let him go back; he lives comfortably here. I told him: ‘No trips, enough! Live in Belarus.’ He’s doing fine. I visit him sometimes, when invited. We won’t hand him over.”

He expressed concern about Bakiyev’s longing to visit his homeland and about Kyrgyzstan’s inability to permit its former leader to visit his father’s grave. “We’ll resolve this with the current leadership,” Lukashenko promised.

“I Believe Like Never Before”

Lukashenko declared with conviction: “I believe more than ever that the conflict in Ukraine is nearing its end.” Yet, he cautioned: “War is war. Unforeseen circumstances can turn the tide at any moment. We must stay vigilant, stay informed.”

He reiterated that the U.S. must be engaged in Ukraine’s stability efforts: “Without America, there can be no stability here. I’ve repeatedly told American officials that I don’t know what they want in Eastern Europe or Ukraine. But if they truly desire peace and stability, they must actively participate.”