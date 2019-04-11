Alexander Lukashenko and Igor Dodon discuss important issues of bilateral relations at Palace of Independence

Alexander Lukashenko discussed today the international agenda and important points of bilateral relations with President of Moldova Igor Dodon. The leaders held negotiations in the Palace of Independence. The Heads of State meet regularly and build a trusting dialogue between Minsk and Chisinau. The countries have longstanding good relations and strong ties. The views on many issues are the same. In any case, such a meeting is an opportunity to exchange views on various topics. It is expected that the current dialogue will give impetus to the development of relations between the states.