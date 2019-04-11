3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko and Igor Dodon discuss important issues of bilateral relations at Palace of Independence
Alexander Lukashenko discussed today the international agenda and important points of bilateral relations with President of Moldova Igor Dodon. The leaders held negotiations in the Palace of Independence. The Heads of State meet regularly and build a trusting dialogue between Minsk and Chisinau. The countries have longstanding good relations and strong ties. The views on many issues are the same. In any case, such a meeting is an opportunity to exchange views on various topics. It is expected that the current dialogue will give impetus to the development of relations between the states.
Belarus is among the top 10 largest trade partners of Moldova. At the end of last year, the trade turnover of Minsk and Chisinau exceeded $ 200 million. But the potential is much greater. We are consistently working to significantly raise the level of economic interaction.
.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All