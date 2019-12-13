Ministry of Communications and Informatization vested with additional authorities by presidential decree

The Ministry of Communications and Informatization has been given additional powers. This is stipulated by a decree signed by the President this week. Now the agency has more leverage to manage the processes of digital development, digital transformation of the public administration system and all sectors of the economy.



This decision was taken based on studying the global experience. On April 4, 2022, a detailed report was presented to the President. Today digitalization is a global trend, but any issue should be approached rationally.



Digital development centers will be created in Belarus, as well as advanced research centers. The implementation of the decree should accelerate digital transformations in the real sector of economy, in the social sphere, digitalization of the regions and development of the e-government platform.



With the help of the HTP resident companies, these structures will help state agencies and organizations to develop a digital vector in their work. The decree also expands the mechanisms of financial support and provides for the implementation of the already developed software products.



