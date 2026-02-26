А meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State was held yesterday. Specific projects that will benefit people will be addressed: in communications, transport, industry, and medicine. The economy remains the number one topic. Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held several rounds of negotiations in various formats. Seven documents were signed as a result, setting the tone for a new stage of integration in all areas.

Moscow was the focus of maximum information attention at the end of this week. The Belarusian leader, as Chairman of the Supreme State Council, outlined, at the talks, a vector for the development of the Union State for the next three years and overall, which is surely clear to everyone. Minsk and Moscow will be working on projects that will allow both Belarusians and Russians to experience the effects of this integration.

In building the Union State, proceed "from life"

Seven signed documents. Among them, a decision on commuter passenger service has been approved (Smolensk will be connected by a direct rail route with Orsha and Vitebsk). An important detail: there will be no transfers and benefits will be maintained. They discussed new speeds of development in the Union State and the desire to "live life," making key decisions for the benefit of the peoples of our countries... Alexander Lukashenko outlined Belarus's position.

In the history of the two countries, the Union State, in terms of age, is approaching a good, conscious milestone. When it truly becomes clear that while being neighbors isn't generally a matter of choice, being "good neighbors" is precisely about making decisions every day.

Equal Rights in All Spheres of Life

Belarusians working in Russia are the fourth-largest number of people in the former Soviet Union. These figures are constantly updated, as are the numbers of students and, especially, the number of tourists. In 2024, it simply broke records, increasing by more than 50 percent. It also grew in 2025, and it will likely continue to do so in 2026. The same is happening with joint projects across various economic sectors. Unified rules are needed—this was also discussed at the State Duma.

By category, this status may apply to goods whose cost contains at least 25% Belarusian and Russian components. For now, the new status is being tested on machine tools, buses, trucks, and microelectronics, and then, if all goes well, the list will be expanded.

Work at the regional level is taken very seriously in Minsk. It's no coincidence that Monday at the Palace of Independence has already acquired the informal nickname "Governor's Meeting." Heads of Russian regions often attend. They meet with the head of state, and then travel to specific enterprises to review and negotiate joint projects. During the State Council, they managed to agree on the next visit of the Moscow Region Governor. Andrei Vorobyov was invited to Minsk by the head of the administration, Dmitry Krutoy, on behalf of the President.

The scope of Minsk's cooperation

Moscow, of course, like St. Petersburg, is always interesting from an economic perspective. But Minsk also cooperates well with Russia's autonomous republics and even more remote regions: Irkutsk and even further afield, from the center to Chukotka.

Major projects of the Union State

Regarding major projects, Minsk is currently essential for Moscow's microelectronics expertise. There are also agreements on natural gas, but more importantly, the energy of the future. Thanks to its nuclear power plant, Belarus has completely eliminated electricity imports, which amounts to tens of millions of dollars per year. And despite the fact that electricity consumption has increased by approximately 6 billion kWh over the past five years, it is no problem for Belarus to fully cover this at its own expense.

Union Plans