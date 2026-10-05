Minsk to Moscow in Three Hours: Lukashenko Endorses High-Speed Rail Plan

On 5 October, at the Palace of Independence, Alexander Lukashenko received Pyotr Fradkov, chairman of PJSC PSB Bank.

The bank ranks among Russia’s ten largest. It serves more than six million private clients and 350,000 companies nationwide. Already established in Belarus, it intends to expand its presence in the republic on a large scale and to open new joint projects.

Alexander Lukashenko

“Thank you for coming to Belarus. I am ready to discuss any question. We are ready to cooperate,” the Belarusian leader said. “I know your patriotic feelings and your attitude to Russia. But our Fatherland is a shared one, as I often say — from Vladivostok to Brest. Belarus should therefore not be foreign to you. All the more so as I took a very favourable view of the decision recently taken in Russia to build a high-speed line from Moscow to Minsk. It is of great interest to our people.”

“So let us cooperate so that our peoples are always together, and so that talk never arises on either side — in Minsk or in Moscow — that our peoples can somehow be torn apart,” the president added.

The chance to work in Belarus is an absolute priority

Fradkov thanked the head of state for the meeting. He stressed that, for him personally and for the bank, developing cooperation and partnerships in Belarus is of real importance.

Petr Fradkov

“Belarus is an absolute priority, and always has been,” the bank’s chairman said. “It matters greatly to us that this cooperation continues and develops, and in entirely different directions.”

Work with Belarusian industrial companies, he said, is continuing. Partners include the manufacturing giants MAZ and BelAZ, as well as Belarusian Railways.

A high-speed line to join Minsk and Moscow

The Moscow–Minsk high-speed railway is a planned dedicated double-track electrified line for trains running at 200 to 400 km/h. It would cut travel time between the capitals from seven to nine hours to three. Simpler logistics of that kind would shape the volume of tourism and business travel.