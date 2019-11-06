Minsk and Abu Dhabi to step up cooperation in agriculture, industry, banking, logistics and humanitarian sphere

These are the preliminary results of today's talks between the President of Belarus and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.



In mid-September, the Crown Prince paid a visit to Belarus, so this meeting is an opportunity to discuss the implementation of earlier agreements, a lot of projects fr om agriculture to IT-sphere. The leaders have identified further steps to implement them. Alexander Lukashenko noted the real interest of the UAE in the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation.



Mutual trade figures have not been constant in recent years. But still, there is a positive trend. During the first half of this year, our exports amounted to 44 million dollars. The volume of Emirates' investments in 2018 was close to a hundred.



Taking into account the scale and ambition of the announced projects, our President promised all possible assistance so that any issues could be solved as efficiently as possible. Special attention was paid to cooperation in the field of sport. The leaders of the two countries also discussed in detail the situation in the Middle East region and in the global context. One of the components of bilateral relations is military-technical cooperation. In this regard, it is stated that it is ready to expand the dialogue in the areas of interest to the emirate side (including research, education, joint training and exchange of experience).



Alexander Lukashenko thanked Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the hospitality and attention paid to the Belarusian delegation in the Emirates. The East is famous for its hospitality. That's wh ere our countries are alike.



