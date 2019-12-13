Minsk and Moscow ready to work on rapprochement of positions and solve accumulated issues

Russian delegation headed by the Prime Minister arrived in Minsk today. Our President met with Mikhail Mishustin. The day before, the leaders of the countries discussed the development of the Belarusian-Russian relations in a telephone conversation. It is planned that the presidents will meet in person by the end of April. Minsk and Moscow are ready to work on rapprochement of our positions and solving the accumulated issues. For example, the parties consider the possible convergence of tax systems. Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the opportunity to examine Russian innovations in this sphere. Everything should be transparent for both Belarus and Russia in the whole process.



As for the economy, the trade turnover approached $ 30 billion last year. The level of 2020 wasn't reached due to the pandemic and foreign policy environment. The economic statistics of the beginning of the year are encouraging. The volume was increased by 15%. At the same time, there is a need for a more balanced bilateral trade. This issue is also on the agenda.



The emergence of new strains is alarming. But Belarus and Russia are working together to protect people from the virus, including the production of vaccines. The countries maintain active contacts in industry and energy, transport and construction.



