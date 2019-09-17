PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Minsk and Washington foster contacts

Minsk-Washington dialogue continues. Today, the important news was heard at the Palace of Independence during negotiations between the Head of State and the US Under Secretary for Political Affairs. Belarus and the United States have decided to restore the diplomatic mission at the ambassador level. The moment is really significant. Minsk and Washington are making noticeable intensification of contacts after a long pause in bilateral dialogue. Belarus is ready to develop relations.

Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly called the American side to join in resolving the situation. This thesis was also voiced today.


