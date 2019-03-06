EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Minsk remains committed to idea of Union construction

The issues of participation of Belarus in integration structures and cooperation with European organizations were discussed the day before at a meeting with the Head of State.

Minsk remains committed to the idea of ​​ the Union construction. The basic principle of promoting integration is equal conditions for both citizens and business entities of Belarus and Russia. Integration is constantly being improved.Many economic issues of the union agenda are transferred to the EAEC platform.

