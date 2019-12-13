Refugee crisis, response to NATO maneuvers, integration and other issues considered by Belarus President in interview to international news agency Russia Today

Alexander Lukashenko answered the questions from Dmitry Kiselev, a well-known Russian journalist and TV presenter, the head of the news agency. The talk, which lasted for two and a half hours, touched upon the most important topics of the international, bilateral and internal Belarusian agenda. Alexander Lukashenko spoke frankly, honestly and sometimes emotionally. As Kiselev himself admitted afterwards, the interview was not so much an opportunity for him to get an exclusive, but rather a kind of human discovery. Lukashenko's readiness to defend his national interests struck him the most. The interview with our President will be demonstrated on all resources of this large-scale Russian media holding



Dmitry Kiselev is well known not only to the Russian but also to the Belarusian audience first of all as the author and presenter of the program "Vesti Nedeli" ("News of the Week") on "Russia 1" TV channel. For nine years he has also been the head of the international news agency Russia Today. Radio broadcasts, news feeds, information portals are delivered to the audience in 30 languages of the world.



This conversation touched upon not only the bilateral and intra-Belarusian, but also the international agenda. The migration crisis, for example, is not our problem. But it is obviously our concern today. For the fourth week, several thousand refugees are staying at the Belarusian-Polish cordon, waiting for the opening of the humanitarian corridor. But the European Union is not only putting up a tough barrier, but is also organizing a brutal reception. Belarus assumes temporary guardianship over the people, but, paradoxically, cannot avoid accusations against it. Allegedly, Lukashenko is using migrants as an instrument to influence on the West. The President responded to these accusations.



Official Minsk is ready to help, to give shelter and food, to assist in solving the problem, to make contact. But are those on the other side of the border ready for that? There is silence in response. Alexander Lukashenko emphasizes once again: Belarus is committed to dialogue. We are ready to talk and we believe in the power of the word. Alexander Lukashenko declared: “We will ask these people to go back because there will be no humanitarian corridor.”



Today, hybrid attacks are launched against Belarus, as well as in the direction of Russia. The degree of tension is only increasing. NATO is demonstrating unprecedented activity on the western borders of the Union State. The neighbors are drawing equipment and military personnel to the borders. The day before, the world got a new clear signal from the NATO Secretary General: NATO is considering deploying nuclear weapons in Eastern Europe. The President again made it clear: the answer will be adequate to the actions of the opponents. Belarus has to have a clear plan and resources to respond to attempts of possible conflicts.



Well, what Russian journalist would be without the Crimean issue. Touching on it today, Alexander Lukashenko emphasized: Crimea became de facto and de jure the Russian territory after the referendum.



And finally, Dmitry Kiselev assured: the viewer will see this conversation in the Russian media field on a scale appropriate to the media holding. All their resources will be used including TV and radio, newsfeeds, social network.



