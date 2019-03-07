Mothers of large families receive highest state awards from hands of President

The President of Belarus handed over state awards to mothers of many children and honored workers in various fields, as well as shoulder straps to senior officers. The solemn ceremony took place today at the Palace of Independence.



In a solemn and festive atmosphere the people were honored who devote themselves to children, who achieved heights in their careers, and distinguished themselves with their courage. Almost four dozen people were awarded including mothers of many children, teachers, lifeguards, scientists, housewives, people of culture and art. Most of them were invited to the Palace of Independence for the first time. The Head of State addressed all participants of the ceremony with warm words. Alexander Lukashenko notes that the strength of our people and state is in such people devoted to the country, family and work. The meeting was held on the occasion of two holidays: the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland and the International Women's Day.



These mothers of many children, directors, lawyers, military personnel are fragile and vulnerable women, but thanks to their dedication they achieved recognition on an equal footing with men.



Strong women receive high level awards: Orders of Honor, medals for labor merit and medals of Francis Skaryna.



The President thanked women for the contribution and the role that each plays in health care, the economy, and industry. The Head of State thanked men for courage.