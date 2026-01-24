Modern Life No Longer Possible without AI: Lukashenko Speaks about Artificial Intelligence

At a meeting on the new educational center establishment to train gifted youth for the professions of the future, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the artificial intelligence implementation, BelTA reports.

"Modern life is no longer possible, as they say now, without artificial intelligence (AI), unmanned systems, robotics, nano- and biotechnology. I'm using common terms that have taken root in our society. Although, I've said frankly (perhaps the President shouldn't), I disagree with many of them," Alexander Lukashenko stated.

The President noted that artificial intelligence has been more and more discussed recently. "I once drove a car with artificial intelligence. If there are lanes, you engage the cruise control, and it reads the road. You don't even have to use the steering wheel—it [the car – editor's note] moves in the desired direction. I had on mind: what kind of artificial intelligence is this? It's automated," he said.