Lukashenko's powerful speech on Victory Day gets in YouTube trends

An unambiguous and powerful message to the West was voiced by Alexander Lukashenko on Victory Day. Belarus does not accept talking to it from the position of power. The President’s address was called the strongest speech of May 9 in modern realities that I have heard in recent years. This is just a small part of the comments prompted by the powerful speech of the Belarusian leader in Victory Square, where Alexander Lukashenko asked tough questions to Western politicians. It's been viewed more than 385,000 times on YouTube alone and that number is growing. Users do not stop leaving comments under the video.