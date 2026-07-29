Multipolarity and Sovereignty: Lukashenko Outlines Priorities for New Ambassadors

Multipolarity and respect for national sovereignty are the priorities of Belarus’s foreign policy. All of this resonates with the concept of the countries of the Global Majority, of which our country rightfully considers itself a part. The head of the Belarusian state stated this today at the ceremony of presenting credentials.

Ambassadors of nine states are beginning their mission in our country. Many of them represent precisely the states of the Global Majority — countries of Asia, Latin America and Africa. Like Belarus, they share the ideas of a just multipolar world and oppose Western dictate.

The head of the Belarusian state expects that the diplomats’ mission will be filled with significant events and concrete results.

Ambassadors of Nine States Begin Their Mission in Belarus

The diplomatic pool in Belarus has been renewed. Ambassadors of nine states are starting their work in our country: Brazil, Korea, Libya, Mongolia, Myanmar, Peru, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan. With many of these countries Belarus has long-standing and dense interaction. In addition, exchanges of visits at the highest level have recently taken place.

Lukashenko Accepted the Credentials of the Ambassadors of Nine States

In the hands of the diplomats are folders with those very credentials. These documents are the accreditation for work in our country. The first impression has already been formed.

Joseph Nzabamwita, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Rwanda to Belarus:

“Belarus is a magnificent country, very green. Your agriculture is one of the best in the world.”

And national costumes are part of the cultural code.

Lukashenko’s Visit to Myanmar Significantly Strengthened Interaction Between the Countries

Maung Maung Soe has become the first head of the Myanmar diplomatic mission in Belarus. After the November visit of our President to Myanmar, interaction has significantly intensified.

It was decided to raise the status of the Consulate General in Minsk to the level of an embassy. Belarus also plans to open its own representation in the capital Naypyidaw.

At the beginning of this month Alexander Lukashenko once again visited Myanmar. We have a concrete plan of cooperation until 2028. Joint projects in the sphere of industrial cooperation are in the process of implementation.

Maung Maung Soe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Myanmar to Belarus:

“Relations between our countries are very good. There are also very good relations between our presidents. This is my first diplomatic experience. I will make every effort to promote and develop economic relations.”

Uzbekistan Is Set to Seriously Invest in Belarus

Cooperation with Uzbekistan is currently especially in the news. The leader of this country, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has only recently paid an official visit to Belarus. Uzbekistan is set to seriously invest in Belarus — first of all in agriculture. For this purpose labor migrants have also come to work in Belarus.

Nuriddin Mamajonov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Uzbekistan to Belarus:

“The visit was historic. We raised our bilateral relations to strategic partnership, that is, to the level of strategic partnership. Today my mission is first of all to fulfill the tasks that were set by our leaders during the recent talks and to implement the declaration on strategic partnership, those points that were indicated in this document, in addition to the roadmap that our leaders agreed upon until 2030.”

Representatives of More Than 150 Nationalities and Ethnic Groups Live in Belarus

In Belarus everyone who comes with good intentions is welcome. Representatives of more than 150 nationalities and ethnic groups live, receive education and work here. The diplomats representing the nine countries are predominantly states of the Global Majority. We have consonant approaches in foreign policy and the very principles of work on the bilateral track.

Alexander Lukashenko at the credentials presentation ceremony:

“Many of you represent the states of the Global Majority, whose role in international affairs is rapidly and, most importantly, deservedly growing. The countries that are part of it have similar approaches to the world order, the building of partnerships and the settlement of conflicts. They are characterized by respect for national sovereignty, rejection of pressure, dictate and illegal sanctions. Belarus rightfully considers itself part of this Global Majority,” the head of the Belarusian state noted.

“Our history, the heroic and at the same time tragic experience of resisting numerous attempts at colonization and the destruction of Belarusians predetermined the exclusive importance for us of independence and the right ‘to be called people,’ as the Belarusian classic said. I am confident that the commonality of views of the countries of the Global Majority will be a good foundation for your successful mission in our country as well.”

Not only the economy is important, but also cultural diplomacy. Soon the ambassadors will fully acquaint themselves with the culture of our country. And in general they still have everything ahead: both the Festival of National Cultures in Grodno and Alexandria and Slavyanka. And Belarusians will get to know more closely the traditions of the countries that the diplomats represent.

“Despite what is happening at our borders now, as in all years, Belarusian, Russian, Ukrainian languages and songs of other countries and fraternal peoples sounded on the festival stage. This is an example of how art overcomes barriers and unites all of us. I am confident that next year you too will gladly visit the next ‘Slavianski Bazaar,’” Alexander Lukashenko remarked.

The New Pool of Diplomats Begins Work in Belarus

Of course, before the start of the mission it is very important for the diplomats to hear the “introductory remarks” from the Belarusian President. There are many nuances: how to build one’s work and what to emphasize.

“Uzbekistan, for example, is a key country for Belarus in Central Asia. We welcome the growth of Brazil’s international significance and its contribution to the formation of the global agenda. For Belarus your country is the most important trade and economic partner in the Western Hemisphere,” the President of Belarus emphasized.

The successful development of Peru is largely determined by high dynamics in the agrarian sector and the mining industry, the Belarusian leader stressed. “In Belarus you will find a wide range of machine-building products necessary for these spheres. Belarus sincerely counts Mongolia among its friends. We attach great importance to strengthening contacts at the highest level. Much effort has been applied recently to activate dialogue with Myanmar in the political, humanitarian and, of course, trade and economic areas. In the work of a number of concrete projects in industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and the humanitarian sphere, in relations between Belarus and the Republic of Korea there is healthy pragmatism ready to develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest. We will welcome steps by Seoul to activate Belarusian-Korean ties first of all in the economic, technological and investment spheres,” Alexander Lukashenko noted.

Belarus Strengthens Partnership with the Middle East and Africa

Belarus has significantly strengthened its presence in the Middle East and Africa. All projects are of a mutually beneficial nature. At the same time we do not intend to work on the principle of “manage everything at once” — resources may not be enough. And everyone is interested in quality work.

Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the strategy at a recent meeting on foreign policy. All agreements must be fulfilled strictly on time — without bureaucracy and delays.

There are countries where cooperation is constantly in the news. And with some it is still necessary to strengthen the pace of interaction.

Manuel Augusto de Cossio Kluver, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Peru to Belarus:

“Literally the day before I visited the Minsk Tractor Plant. They already sell tractors to Peru, and we discussed plans to expand cooperation. Today is a special day for us, our national holiday, Independence Day. And today is also an important day for another reason, because the President of Peru, Ms. Fujimori, will take office. She will become the first woman elected to the post of president in more than 200 years. So for me it is very interesting and important to be here.”

A few words over a glass of champagne is also a tradition. Already informally one can discuss options for cooperation. The President’s attitude is like motivation.

The Belarusian leader expects initiative from the diplomats. This is what characterizes the success of any mission. Proposals aimed at the development of friendly and good ties between countries will be considered very promptly.