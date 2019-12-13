"We know everything" - Lukashenko on Poland's and NATO's intentions

Poland is rearming itself with the most modern weapons and is ready to redeploy its troops to the border with Belarus within 2-3 hours. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting on security issues today.



"Poland is trembling, it's asking the Americans to immediately bring nuclear weapons and deploy them in Poland including from German nuclear arsenals. If necessary, they will redeploy their troops within 2-3 hours back to the border, to the positions where they should be," summed up the Belarusian leader.



