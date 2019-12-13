Working group meets again in Palace of Independence to discuss draft Constitution

The renewed Constitution is aimed at preventing destabilization of society. The basic law of the country is the top of the legal system. That is why the President paid so much attention to it. This week the working group met again in the Palace of Independence to finalize the document.



Common approaches have been found. As Alexander Lukashenko pointed out, the main thing that Belarus will get after three years of work on the Constitution is independence and an opportunity to move forward.



Belarusians will have the last word in adopting the constitution. The draft document will be ready for public discussion in December.

