The highest responsibility for the future of Belarus rests on our shoulders - Lukashenko presented state awards and general epaulettes to the highest officer staff

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has conferred state awards and general's epaulettes on representatives of the highest officer staff. The ceremony was held on February 23 at the Palace of Independence, BelTA informs.

As the President noted, on this day in the Palace of Independence awards are given to the true defenders of the Fatherland for combat merits in peacetime. "And it remains peaceful for us because our soldiers stand today on the way of the real enemy as a barrier. They stand as an insurmountable wall, timely detecting and detaining saboteurs, clearing explosive devices," said Alexander Lukashenko.

"We have peace and quiet because our guys are infiltrating terrorist groups at the risk of their lives, blocking the supply channels of deadly weapons and ammunition to the country, suppressing the espionage activities of foreign intelligence services," pointed out the head of state. - Our people sleep well because officers and generals take part in combat operations, sometimes at the risk of their lives. Today the best of them have been honored with high state awards and the highest military ranks.