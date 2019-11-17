3.39 RUB
Security, international commitments and geopolitics: aspects of border interaction between Belarus and Russia addressed by Head of State
In 1995, the countries signed a treaty on joint efforts to protect the external border of the Union State. The document will expire in November.
The need to prolong the treaty has led to an analysis of the interaction between the border agencies of Belarus and Russia. In particular, the President raised such issues as the movement of third-country nationals across the common border, as well as long queues of trucks. At the same time, he stressed that Belarus is 100% fulfilling its obligations in this case. At the same time, it is necessary to take into account the conditions of the Union State's border security program.
Initiatives to counter illegal migration are being promoted at the platforms of major international organizations, and barriers to the spread of drugs, weapons and ammunition are also being put in place. This work is complex and requires clear coordination, first of all, with Russian partners.
