President of Belarus holds series of bilateral meetings during SCO summit

Alexander Lukashenko spoke today at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek. The President spoke openly about the pain points of the modern world and the need to establish a large dialogue on security. The Head of State called on leaders and major international organizations to discuss issues of ensuring stability.



During the summit, the Belarusian leader held a real marathon of bilateral meetings with the leaders of Russia, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan. At the meeting with Vladimir Putin, they discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, confirmed earlier agreements on a meeting to discuss integration issues, as well as the opening of the European Games and the participation of Russia in the sports forum. With the Prime Minister of India, Alexander Lukashenko focused on the implementation of trade and economic projects.