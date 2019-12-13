PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Lukashenko to discuss bringing certain laws in compliance with Constitution at government meeting

The issues of bringing individual laws in line with the updated Constitution will be discussed at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on December 13, BelTA informs, citing the Telegram-channel "Pool of the First".

Such documents as the draft law on the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, adjusted for public discussion, and certain provisions of the law on political parties will be considered at the meeting.

