Lukashenko to discuss bringing certain laws in compliance with Constitution at government meeting
The issues of bringing individual laws in line with the updated Constitution will be discussed at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on December 13, BelTA informs, citing the Telegram-channel "Pool of the First".
Such documents as the draft law on the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, adjusted for public discussion, and certain provisions of the law on political parties will be considered at the meeting.
