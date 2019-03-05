3.39 RUB
Participation of Belarus in integration structures discussed at meeting with President
Union construction, problems in the EAEC, trade with the CIS countries, relations with the European Union and prospects for joining the WTO. are discussed today at a meeting with the Head of State.
Alexander Lukashenko pointed out the basic principle of the integration movement forward - equal conditions for both citizens and business entities of the two countries. By the way, many economic issues of the union agenda are transferred to the EAEC platform, which is also not very efficient now. The meeting also discussed prospects for economic development of the CIS platform, as well as relations with the second largest partner of Minsk - the European Union. The unique position of Belarus - at the junction of the EAEC and the EU - should be beneficial. And the western and eastern vectors of foreign policy should balance each other.
