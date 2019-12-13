Baikonur on the link - Lukashenko holds online meeting with cosmonauts Novitsky and Vasilevskaya

The space crew in Baikonur has contacted the President of Belarus. The crew is ready for the launch! On their return to Earth they will have a big talk about the prospects of Belarus as a space power and rest on their native land.

Only two days are left before the milestone event. For the first time in the history of the sovereign country a Belarusian woman will go into space. Our Marina Vasilevskaya will be on board the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft under the command of Oleg Novitsky, as a member of the main crew.

Currently, the crew members are at the Baikonur Cosmodrome and are preparing for the soon launch. They will spend 12 days on board the station. Alexander Lukashenko asked about the health and readiness of the crew. According to the cosmonauts, they are in a very fighting mood, including thanks to the tremendous support they feel throughout the preparation for the flight. After returning from space, the President is waiting for the crew in Belarus.