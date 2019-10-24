Alexander Lukashenko begins his official visit to Kazakhstan

Belarusian board number one landed at the airport "Nursultan Nazarbayev. Head of the Republic of Belarus Kasym Zhomart Tokayev personally met at the gangway of the Belarusian leader.



By the way, such a political gesture is an indicator of the highest respect for the guest. Tomorrow the presidents will hold official negotiations. The leitmotif of which is trade and economic interaction. This includes the expansion of industrial projects, agriculture, logistics and petrochemical industry.



А. Lukashenko laid a wreath at the Fatherland Defender monument



And the first point of the route today is the monument "Defender of the Fatherland". The central stele is 101 spikelets and the Motherland with a bowl in its hands as a symbol of peace. Alexander Lukashenko laid a wreath at the eternal flame in memory of all the defenders who liberated Belarus during the Great Patriotic War.



Meanwhile, a solemn opening ceremony of the Belarusian Embassy in Kazakhstan took place in Nur-Sultan. The complex consists of an administrative building, an apartment building and an ambassador's residence. By the way, our country's representation is now located in the diplomatic quarter of the Kazakh capital.



The joint business forum of Belarus and Kazakhstan also ended today in Nur-Sultan. Two hundred enterprises took part in it..



Tomorrow Alexander Lukashenko and Kaыsym-Jomart Tokayev are expected to discuss the participation of the Kazakh side in the activities of Gomselmash. As part of the cooperation, representatives of the official Nur-Sultan can buy shares of the industrial giant. I would like to note that both Presidents supported the idea.



