President of Belarus arrives on official visit at Egypt
The plane landed at the Cairo's international airport. The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Egypt as well as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of our country to the Arab Republic Sergey Terentyev met Alexander Lukashenko.
The Belarusian leader met with his Egyptian counterpart at the Heliopolis Presidential Palace later. Negotiations started with a protocol ceremony.
Alexander Lukashenko and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed the economic relations of Minsk and Cairo after the hymns and the official ceremony. The leaders spoke in private for an hour, afterwards the delegations joined them. The countries are united with a dozen projects today. Half of them is connected with industry collaboration: production of MAZ, MTZ, Amkodor equipment. It is planned to increase the supply of furniture and building materials.
This is the 3rd visit of Alexander Lukashenko to Egypt. The President visited the African Republic in 1998 and 2017. Meanwhile, trade increased by 32% and amounted to 142 million dollars over the previous 12 months.
