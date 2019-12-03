Main events of official visit of President of Belarus to Serbia begin

Everything will take place according to the protocol: the meeting ceremony of Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Serbia begins with the anthems of two countries accompanied by an honor guard.



First, the leaders of the countries will talk face to face, then delegations will join them. The agenda includes the development of political dialogue and economic interaction between states. Everything is important from trade to the creation of joint ventures and the promotion of investment projects. The Heads of the States will discuss the regional and world agenda, cooperation on international platforms. It is expected that the parties will sign a dozen documents. Alexander Lukashenko will deliver a speech to the deputies of the Serbian parliament.



The bilateral business forum is being held in Belgrade today. Emphasis is made on cooperation in the fields of industrial production and engineering, agriculture, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food production. Agreements of business communities on the supply of Belarusian products are estimated at $ 100 million.



