3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
President: We must not relax, there will be attempts to stir up political situation before referendum
Alexander Lukashenko openly talked about the most important things with the active core of Vitebsk Region. The reason for the visit was the introduction of new governor Alexander Subbotin.
President about situation before referendum
The situation is not critical, not like last year. But I always urge you that we must never relax. And this pertains not only to law enforcement agencies. We are underperforming in the government agencies. Civil servants should be on alert. The most important thing: we need to work with the population and this work should not be performative.
There are gaps in the work of the officials with the population. The task of the governor and local authorities is not to brush the problems aside, but to raise people's confidence.
The President about sanctions: we must hold out
Much of the conversation was dedicated to the situation around Belarus. In the conditions of the policy of restrictions of the collective West, we should work harder and look for different ways to overcome difficulties, not blame the sanctions.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All