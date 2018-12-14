President of Belarus calls tax maneuver to be main issue at upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin

The President of Belarus has met today with representatives of the Russian media community as part of the press tour of journalists in Belarus.

As expected, most of the questions concerned the Belarusian-Russian relations. The President stressed that the Russian Federation is a strategic partner for Belarus. However, unresolved issues remain. They will still be considered at the highest level.

The President calls the tax maneuver to be the main issue at the upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin. It may be held before the New Year.

The Belarusian leader was asked not only about politics. The journalists were interested in how Belarus managed to make such a breakthrough in the IT industry: many of them were surprised by what they saw in the High-Tech Park.