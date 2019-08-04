A new page in Belarus-Uzbekistan relations has been written. This week Minsk was visited by the President of Uzbekistan. This is a truly historic event — the top leadership of this country has never paid an official visit to Belarus before.



Uzbekistan is interested, the new in diversifying the economy looking for partners.



Several of our brands became pioneers in this regard: Amkodor opened a plant for the production of road-building equipment, Bobruiskagromash helps to produce combines in Uzbekistan.



We already export flour, pasta, meat products to Uzbekistan. The next step is the supply of milk powder.



As a result of the talks, the relevant agencies signed more than 10 documents expanding cooperation in various fields: education — now diplomas are mutually recognized, as well as science, investment, information technology and at the regional level. A document on the establishment of the business council was signed, now it is easier for private companies to enter the market.



We agreed to increase the supply of food, vegetables and fruits in both directions.



Belarus and Uzbekistan are building a renewed mutually beneficial partnership together.