Natalya Eismont about results of talks between leaders of Belarus and Oman

"The meeting between the President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman lasted almost two and a half hours. And first of all, I would like to note its kind, positive, and friendly atmosphere. But all of this, of course, was based on a pragmatic, mutually beneficial basis. Of course, the foundation of relations, as in relations with any country, is the economy. As the President of Belarus noted today, we can produce a lot, and Oman knows how to sell, and together we can produce and sell even more," said Natalya Eismont. "Of course, our interest is also in working with Oman more broadly - to the countries of Southeast Asia, to work with Africa. In general, all members of the Belarusian delegation note a very good attitude towards our country, towards Belarusians. There is no delay, all issues are resolved very quickly. Everyone has a serious commitment to work. The President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman spoke several times today about the fact that together and personally, personally, they will monitor the implementation of bilateral projects. This is a very important point, As noted. Overall, the Oman Investment Agency is responsible for cooperation with the Republic of Belarus. But this kind of oversight, the close supervision of leaders, is, of course, a very important factor that will certainly contribute to the development of relations."