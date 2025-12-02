Natalya Eismont comments on Lukashenko's foreign program

"The President's work program in Oman will continue. We have a series of mostly closed talks and meetings planned for the coming days, which will follow up on the President's talks with the Sultan on Monday. Another meeting between the President and the Sultan of Oman is also planned for this week, in the coming days. This meeting has already been scheduled and confirmed," Natalya Eismont noted.

"I'd like to draw your attention to another point that has perhaps been underreported in the coverage of the President's past visits. This applies to Myanmar, Oman, and Algeria. We truly have complementary economies with many countries, and we work on a mutually beneficial basis, not a one-sided one. It should be beneficial for both sides," the Belarusian President's press secretary emphasized.