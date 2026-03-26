Natalya Eismont Explains Lukashenko's Participation in Board of Peace in 2026

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Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Belarus Natalya Eismont has noted that Alexander Lukashenko may participate in the Board of Peace in 2026, TASS reports.

"If the meeting takes place in 2026 and if it is acceptable to the Belarusian side, we will definitely attend this summit," she said.

As reported, during recent talks with the U.S. delegation led by Special Envoy John Coale, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko promised the Americans to attend the upcoming Board of Peace meeting.

"They strongly insisted that I attend the next Board of Peace," the head of state noted. "I promised that we will meet soon, when you have an event."