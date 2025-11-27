New Chapter in Minsk- Naypyidaw Relations: Two Leaders Discuss Joint Projects

Minsk and Naypyidaw are opening a new chapter in their relations. The President of Belarus is paying an official visit to Myanmar, the first in the history of bilateral contacts.

On November 28, the leaders of our countries discuss a wide range of promising areas of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects. Alexander Lukashenko arrived at the Presidential Palace for the talks accompanied by an honorary equestrian escort of 54 horsemen. This is a first in the history of Myanmar's protocol practices, underscoring the special status of the visit.

The foundation of bilateral relations between our countries has been laid. Recent years have seen increased contacts. The Acting President of Myanmar visited Belarus at the beginning of this year, and the leaders identified specific areas for developing cooperation. Today, they are reviewing the positions. The heads of state are currently holding bilateral talks. Belarus is open to expanding cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. This primarily concerns cooperation in industry and agriculture, traditionally strong sectors in our economy.

"Mr. President, let me thank you for your attention to our visit and your kind and considerate attitude toward our delegation. We have traveled a quite long distance to reach you. They say that in today's world, distance means nothing when it comes to establishing good relations. We will certainly justify your attention; I am absolutely convinced of this, because Belarus has everything necessary for Myanmar to advance technologically to the next level. Your government and your ministers have become familiar with Belarus and know what we can do. We have developed industry, agriculture, high technology, and education," the Belarusian head of state noted.

Belarus-Myanmar: High-Level Talks

Myanmar is becoming a new foothold for Belarus in the Southeast Asian region. Our countries support each other internationally, interact in multilateral forums (such as the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization), and jointly oppose illegal sanctions.

Political unity facilitates close economic cooperation. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that this year is a historic one for bilateral relations. Specific agreements will pave the way for the implementation of joint projects.