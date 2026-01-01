New Year’s greetings are pouring in for President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people from overseas leaders, representatives of international organizations, and notable figures. Among the already received messages are those from heads of Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kuwait, Myanmar, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Vietnam, Serbia, as well as leadership of the CSTO, CIS, and representatives of the EAEU.

With peace, prosperity, and well-being in the New Year. Such wishes are rooted in mutual respect and genuine friendship, especially considering the historic closeness of our nations. The Russian colleague wished Alexander Lukashenko good health and success in the coming year.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

“Close allied cooperation helps Russia and Belarus honorably overcome any difficulties related to the complex international situation. By coordinating efforts in foreign policy, defense, and security, Moscow and Minsk effectively defend their legitimate interests on the world stage. The implementation of measures aimed at strengthening our financial, economic, and scientific-technical sovereignty is yielding good results.”

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan — long-standing and trusted partners of Belarus — expressed their wishes to preserve and expand what has been achieved, both bilaterally and collectively.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan:

“I am convinced that in the coming year, we will continue to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, implementing new promising initiatives in the interests of our peoples.”

Warm wishes are not only coming from fellow members of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The President and the people of Belarus are sincerely congratulated from distant countries in Asia and Africa. China, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, Vietnam, Serbia, and many other promising and loyal partners — friends.

Min Aung Hlaing, Acting President of the Union of Myanmar:

“I am confident that the existing friendship between Belarus and Myanmar will be further strengthened in 2026. We reaffirm our firm commitment to close cooperation with Belarus to effectively implement the agreements already reached.”

Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine:

“I wish you a wonderful and happy holiday season, and a prosperous year ahead, filled with health, success, and happiness. May the friendly people of Belarus and all nations live in peace, security, and prosperity.”

The broad geography of greetings addressed to Belarus is a true testament to the fidelity of the chosen path. The world is vast and diverse, requiring courage and strength of spirit to engage in equal dialogue.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt:

“May the New Year mark a renewal of our commitment to activate joint efforts, constructive interaction, dialogue, and mutual understanding to overcome current conflicts and advance our shared aspirations toward a more peaceful, stable, and confident future for our peoples.”

Massoud Peshkian, President of Iran:

“I express hope that in the upcoming year, through joint efforts based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and justice, we will be able to establish peace and calm in this restless world.”

Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait:

“I wish for the New Year to be a year of goodness for all humanity, bringing peace, security, and prosperity to all nations of the world.”