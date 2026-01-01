New Year’s Address by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Belarusian People

Dear compatriots, esteemed guests of Belarus!

The year 2025 is now becoming history. The clock hands inexorably move toward midnight. Together, we step into the future. And we know exactly what kind of future we want to see.

First and foremost — a peaceful one. Peaceful and safe, not only for Belarus but for all countries and peoples. We all want to live and raise children under a clear sky, to send them into independent adult life with a light heart.

I am absolutely confident that such a wish is made at midnight by millions of people around the world. Let it come true!

As we bid farewell to the outgoing year, we strive to leave behind all the bad and enter the new one with pure and kind thoughts. We tie many hopes to the upcoming year—many different hopes.

It’s a tradition, just as the New Year’s Eve makes this celebration special.

I know that after midnight, you will say many kind words to each other.

For me, it is very important now to say one main thing to all of you — to the great Belarusian family. To everyone celebrating the New Year at home, visiting friends, at work, on duty, or on the road.

These are words of gratitude.

I sincerely thank our workers who brought the country a record harvest, the men and women in uniform who uphold our peace.

Thanks to everyone who transforms our lives — building cities and industries, developing science and high technologies, making Belarus clean and green, creating beauty with talent and creativity, inspiring us with sporting victories.

A special thanks to those working with our children, opening doors to the adult world for them; to those in white coats caring for each patient’s health; to those who professionally or selflessly help people in difficult situations.

And the youth must understand: Belarus is not only pages of textbooks and old photographs. Belarus is you, your mind, and your dreams. Propose new ideas, follow your own path. The state will support you in this.

Thanks to the efforts of Belarusians, 2025 has been a good, though challenging, year for us.

We were forced to live by чужими законами, dividing people into “right” and “wrong,” tested by economic storms and political pressure, not understanding that Belarus possesses something that cannot be taken away — our habit of sticking together, our Belarusian “talaka.”

Opponents will never understand that we are accustomed to creating, not destroying. To uniting, not dividing. To talking, not shouting. And that is not weakness — that is our strength, inherited from our ancestors.

We simply do our work confidently. We never seek quarrels or conflicts, but we can definitely stand up for ourselves.

That’s how we lived and how we will continue to live.

And the rhythm of the coming years is clear: time for concrete deeds! Everyone in their place.

When the chimes begin to ring, before raising your glasses, I ask you — wherever you are: in Braslav, Loev, Khotimsk, or Maloryta — think: “What will I do for Belarus in the new year?” Make just one promise, and trust me, the country will change. The quality of our life will improve.

Dear Belarusians!

Respected people of good will!

Friends!

A magical moment of the most cherished thoughts and personal wishes is approaching.

May your children’s eyes shine with joy, and may they not bring you sorrow.

May our hardworking women meet their men with a smile, those who serve as their support and protection.

May you be blessed with love — captivating and all-consuming — that will help you perform miracles and achieve the incredible!

Without love for a woman, true love cannot exist!

We honor our mothers, wives, and daughters once a year. Now is the time to pay tribute to their special role in our lives and declare 2026 the Year of the Belarusian Woman.

Nothing more perfect than her has been created by nature!

Let us cherish our women and our land, defend our future — our families, loved ones, and friends — from trouble and adversity.

May every town and every small village have a corner where, in silence, one can feel: “I am at home. I am on my land. And I am here not by chance.”

Happy New Year, dear Belarusians!

President of the Republic of Belarus,