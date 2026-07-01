"No Closed Topics": Lukashenko Opens Wide-Ranging Talks on Investment Projects in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in the Indonesian capital on July 1 for a series of high-level meetings aimed at advancing major joint investment projects. The talks, held shortly after his arrival, covered a broad spectrum of areas — from food security and agricultural machinery to pharmaceuticals, industrial cooperation, and education.

Speaking during the discussions, Lukashenko made it clear that Belarus approaches the partnership with Indonesia without restrictions. “We have no closed topics in our cooperation with Indonesia,” he stated. “On the contrary, we want to expand it. Let us agree on concrete steps. If you wish to invest in Belarusian enterprises, we are ready to consider any of your proposals. We can launch joint production here in Indonesia as well — any direction is possible. Just tell us what you need, and we will be direct about our capabilities.”

The meetings took place against the backdrop of Lukashenko’s broader Asian tour, which continued from Beijing to Jakarta. Upon landing, the Belarusian presidential aircraft was escorted by Indonesian Su-30 fighters — aircraft that had previously undergone modernization in Belarus. The gesture, described as a rare protocol honor, underscored the warmth of the reception.

Lukashenko had promised Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto a year earlier that he would visit Jakarta to hold focused, results-oriented discussions. True to that commitment, the Belarusian side chose to begin the visit with practical engagement rather than ceremony. A business forum had already taken place in the capital the previous day, and immediately upon arrival, Lukashenko met with key government figures, including the Minister of Investment, the Minister of Agriculture, and the head of the state oil and gas company Pertamina.

Belarusian officials emphasized that the country is prepared to share its technological expertise — much of it rooted in Soviet-era industrial capabilities that have since been preserved and modernized. Lukashenko invited Indonesian partners to visit Belarusian enterprises to assess capabilities firsthand, stressing that any mutually beneficial projects could be implemented without unnecessary delays.

Indonesian participants responded positively. Investment Minister Rosan Perkasa Ruslani noted the open and constructive nature of the dialogue, highlighting Belarus’s proposals not only for economic cooperation but also for strengthening human capital development in Indonesia.

Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman expressed interest in Belarusian agricultural machinery to boost productivity and reduce costs in rice cultivation and other sectors. Pertamina’s President Director, Simon Aloysius Mantiri, underscored the importance of technology transfer and personnel training as key areas for future collaboration.

The two sides are now working on a roadmap for bilateral cooperation. Trade turnover, including services, already exceeded $600 million in 2025, with positive momentum continuing into the current year. Belarus has also proposed introducing visa-free travel and launching direct flights between the two countries.

On July 2, Presidents Lukashenko and Prabowo Subianto are scheduled to hold expanded talks, during which a package of bilateral documents is expected to be signed. Both sides view the visit as a significant step toward a new phase in Belarus–Indonesia relations.